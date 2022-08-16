AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo released information regarding the presentation the Partnership for Development Progress committee made to the Amarillo City Council during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the Partnership for Development Progress, a citizen-led committee, presented information to the Amarillo City Council about city infrastructure along with the city’s overall future.

The group ultimately recommended to City Council that city of Amarillo officials “evaluate the rates and funding of all basic infrastructure and ensure the city fully funds the necessary operations, maintenance, planning and growth.” The group also recommended that when the basic infrastructure is fully funded through respective enterprise accounts, the city council should consider a tax reduction.

“The findings and recommendations of the PDP committee are the beginning of the process to create a comprehensive city roadmap to grow, sustain and develop opportunity for Amarillo,” PDP Committee Chairman Lloyd Brown said in the release.

Out of the 27 active members of the committee, the recommendation was signed by 85.2% of the committee. Infrastructure funding areas identified by the group include water, wastewater, drainage and streets.