Citizen Executive Committee makes recommendation on future of Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The five-member citizen executive committee gave its final presentation to the Amarillo City Council regarding the future of the Amarillo Civic Center.

The committee was appointed by the Amarillo City Council in 2018 and consists of Jennifer Gallardo, Mike Hughes, David Lovejoy, Rod Schroder, and Julie Sims.

No vote was taken today for the proposal for the civic center. That vote will take place on February 11.

There are two public comment opportunities for this project. One on Tuesday, January 28, and the other on February 11 before the council’s vote.

If the proposal is approved by the city council, it will be on the ballot for the May election.

