Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A seventh person has announced candidacy for the race for the 13th Congressional District seat to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry.

Chris Ekstrom announced his candidacy for Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement from his campaign team, Ekstrom plans to take on issues such as the border wall. Ekstrom said he is a Christian Trump Republican who will ” represent his constituents, not the lobbyists and special interests in Washington D.C.”

Ekstrom has been a businessman and entrepreneur for more than 25 years and is president of Ekstrom Properties commercial real estate investment firm.

Ekstrom joins six others in the race for the Congressional seat.