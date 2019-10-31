1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Church at Quail Creek Frank Phillips College Gruver ISD Perryton ISD Texline ISD

Chris Ekstrom enters race for Texas’ Congressional District 13 seat

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A seventh person has announced candidacy for the race for the 13th Congressional District seat to replace Rep. Mac Thornberry.

Chris Ekstrom announced his candidacy for Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement from his campaign team, Ekstrom plans to take on issues such as the border wall. Ekstrom said he is a Christian Trump Republican who will ” represent his constituents, not the lobbyists and special interests in Washington D.C.”

Ekstrom has been a businessman and entrepreneur for more than 25 years and is president of Ekstrom Properties commercial real estate investment firm.

Ekstrom joins six others in the race for the Congressional seat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss