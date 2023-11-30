AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Republican Caroline Fairly announced she has officially filed for the office of State Representative in Texas House District 87.

District 87 includes Carson, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Potter and Sherman counties.

According to a news release from Fairly, she was endorsed by Senator Ted Cruz, Congressman Ronny Jackson, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Senator Kevin Sparks and Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley.

The Republican Primary is March 5.