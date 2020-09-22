Canyon tax rate increasing

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The tax rate is increasing in Canyon.

The Canyon City Commission approved the city’s budget and tax rate this evening.

Commissioners approved an increase of 1.3%.

That will take effect on Oct. 1.

