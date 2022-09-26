CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon are asking members of the public for their opinion on the newest drafts of various city-related documents, including the city’s Downtown Master Plan along with drafts of the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, public comments surrounding the three documents will be open until Oct. 28. The documents are currently available on the homepage of the city’s website.

Canyon’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan suggested the development of the three documents, which are aimed at helping plan the city’s future developments and growth. Officials said in the release that the Downtown Master Plan comes after meetings with stakeholders, and city staff along with a public open house.

“The Downtown Master Plan Committee was formed in January 2021, and this group of citizens worked for 18 months to develop a plan which I believe truly addresses the current issues and future needs of the Downtown area,” Canyon Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens said in the release. “This plan addresses the obvious issues associated with the area, such as the drainage and traffic issues, and it also provides suggested ideas related to redevelopment of the area and the revitalization of 15th Street. This Plan is focused on the future and will provide the City with a planning guide as we begin the implementation of the projects it outlines.”

According to the release, the Subdivision Regulations document, along with the Zoning Regulations document, are updates that builders and developers will be required to adhere to while building within city limits. Officials said these documents were last updated in 1970 and 1999, respectively.

“The City of Canyon adopted a new Comprehensive Plan in 2019 with Freese and Nichols, LLC as consultants,” Danny Cornelius, the city of Canyon’s planning and development director, said in the release. “Since then, Freese and Nichols has worked with City staff to update the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations. This being the first significant revision to either set of regulations in many years, it is our hope developers, builders, and property owners will take a close look at the draft documents and provide feedback. Zoning updates include a greater variety of residential zoning districts, buffering and screening requirements between zoning districts, and standards to reduce light pollution, just to name a few. The Subdivision Regulation updates will provide developers with a clear and expedited process as well as greater detail on design standards.”

According to the release, public comments for the Downtown Master Plan can be sent to Behrens at his email, and comments on the Zoning or Subdivision Regulations drafts can be sent to Cornelius’s email.