CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Canyon is continuing to seek feedback from the public regarding its process of updating the city’s zoning and subdivision regulations.

According to an announcement from the city, officials will be hosting two feedback sessions on the regulations on Tuesday at the Cole Community Center, located at 300 16th Street in Canyon. The subdivision portion will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the zoning portion will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said in the announcement that the sessions will begin with a presentation. A question and answer session will then occur with various city of Canyon officials, including Assistant City Manager Jon Behrens and Planning and Development Director Lucas Raley.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, this comes after the city of Canyon asked members of the public on drafts for various city-related documents, including the two regulations along with the city’s Downtown Master Plan.

Officials with the city of Canyon previously said the Subdivision Regulations and the Zoning Regulations are updates that builders and developers are required to adhere to when they are building within city limits.