CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon announced Thursday that it is seeking feedback from Canyon residents surrounding the most recent utility rates study in a forum hosted later this month.

According to a news release from the city of Canyon, the forum will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Canyon Area Library, located at 1501 3rd Ave. in Canyon. This comes after the Canyon City Commission was recently presented with the 2023 Water, Wastewater and Municipal Solid Waste Cost of Service and Rate Design Study at a meeting in January.

The study, conducted by NewGen Strategies and Solutions, looked at current and projected utility billing rates from 2021 through the fiscal year 2027. The release said the study recommended changes to the current rates, considering the inclusion of varying rates based on water meter size and other analyses on funding other potential capital improvement projects. The study went over the cost of water rates and wastewater rates, along with solid waste services for both commercial and residential accounts.

“We engaged NewGen to perform this study to see where the City’s rates are compared to our cost of service, and if we were billing appropriately based on current rates,” Joel Wright, the director of finance for the city of Canyon, said in the release. “The proposal in the study recommends a re-structuring and incremental increase of rates over the next three to five years.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials said members of city staff are expected to be at the forum to answer questions and explain more about the results of the study. Comments and questions can also be emailed to Megan Nelson at mnelson@canyontx.com.

Officials said comments will be brought to the city of Canyon’s Commission before it is approved. The full study, along with more information, can be found on the city’s website.