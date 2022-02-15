CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After Monday evening’s regular meeting of its Board of Trustees, the Canyon Independent School District called a special election for May 7 for a member of its board.

The place one seat on the district’s board came open in August after former member Bruce Cobb resigned. Because there was not an election occurring within 180 days from that resignation, Claudia Burkett was appointed by the board to the place one seat during the Oct. 18, 2021, regular meeting.

Since Burkett was appointed by the board and more than one year remained on the place one term, the district is required to host a special election in May for the seat. Officials from Canyon ISD told MyHighPlains.com that if Burkett is unopposed in the place one election, it would ultimately be canceled.

Officials from the district said that candidates running for the place one seat has to meet the following requirements:

A candidate has to be a citizen of the United States;

A candidate has to be 18 years or older on the first day of the term to be filled;

A candidate has to not to have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote;

A candidate has to have not been convicted of a felony in which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released;

A candidate has to have continuously resided in the state of Texas for 12 months;

A candidate has to have resided in the Canyon ISD boundaries for at least six months prior to the election;

A candidate has to be a registered voter in Randall County.

The place one seat will once again be on the ballot in May 2023. Once an individual is elected in May 2023, they will be able to serve a full four-year term. The deadline to file as a candidate for the May 2022 election is March 7, officials with the district said.

For individuals interested in applying for the seat, they can find the candidate paperwork on the Texas Secretary of State’s website or contact the Canyon ISD District Support Center at 806-677-2600 for more information.