Canyon ISD to host meeting, discuss health curriculum

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD is set to host a meeting on Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Canyon ISD District Support Center.
The agenda posted by the district will includes the following topics:
- Recognize public comments
- Consideration and adoption of a resolution to convene the Local School Health Advisory Council in regards to making recommendations for the school district’s “human sexuality” instruction.
- Public hearing: annual Performance Report and Texas Academic Performance Report
- Discuss the discipline of a public-school child, or complaint or charge against personnel.