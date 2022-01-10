Canyon ISD to host meeting, discuss health curriculum

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced Stephen Crandall, head of West Texas A&M's Department of Art, Theatre, and Dance, as the new Artistic Director, according to a press release from WT.

“I am thrilled to welcome Stephen Crandall as the next Artistic Director of such a storied institution of the Panhandle of Texas,” said Dr. Andrew Hay, Executive Director of the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle (CFTP). “Of course, Stephen is no stranger to the stage in this region, and his expertise both nationally and internationally speaks for itself. But it is his continued leadership as a faculty member of WT, and the respect of his peers, which lends itself to his exceptional candidacy as the next artistic director of TEXAS.”