Canyon ISD releases list of potential school board candidates for place one vacancy

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday (Oct. 18) evening’s regular meeting of the Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees, the board is scheduled to appoint an interim member to the district’s board after the recent departure of Bruce Cobb.

According to the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees’ minutes for its Aug. 9 meeting, Cobb shared his letter of resignation to the board during the meeting. This comes after Cobb served 10 years on the district’s board. After Cobb’s resignation, the board collected applications and interviewed those interested in replacing Cobb’s spot on the Canyon ISD Board.

According to an email from Canyon ISD officials, received after MyHighPlains.com filed a Freedom of Information Act request, the following individuals submitted applications for the Place One spot on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees:

Jon Williams

Jack Klaus

Jared Wirt

Claudia Burkett

Jennifer Cates

Echo Caraway

Erin Miller

Officials are expected to appoint one of these individuals to the board during Monday’s (Oct. 18) meeting. According to officials from Canyon ISD, the member appointed during the meeting will serve in the place one position until a special election for the seat, hosted in May 2022. The board is expected to order that special election during its February meeting. The filing deadline for the special election is expected to be on Feb. 18, 2022.

After the May 2022 special election, the place one seat will once again be on the ballot in May 2023, which goes along with the normal cycle of elections for the district’s board seats.

