CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District’s Board of Trustees gathered for a Monday morning special meeting, establishing the budget and the tax rate for the 2022-23 school year.

This comes after the 2022-23 school year began earlier this month, with the district opening two new campuses, West Plains High School and Randall Junior High after voters approved a nearly $200 million bond in 2018.

Officials said the district saw an overall decrease in the district’s tax rate for the 2022-23 school year. Darryl Flusche, the superintendent for Canyon ISD, said the rate passed during Monday’s meeting was $1.14, compared to last year’s rate of $1.233.

Heather Wilson, the district’s assistant superintendent of business and operations, said both portions of the tax rate, the maintenance and operations part as well as the interest and sinking part, decreased, causing an overall 9.3 cent decrease in the rate.

Flusche said this reduction is mainly because of the increase in property values in the area.

“That reduction is because of two things, one, the property value increase went up so high across the area, across the state really,” Flusche said. “Then, in addition to that, we can lower our tax rate because we are able to accommodate our revenues and our needs with this deficit budget.”