CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District’s board room was at a standing-room-only capacity Thursday evening, with many community members wanting to hear from the board, and voice their opinions, regarding a mental health program being offered to Canyon High School sophomores.

After a series of motions were voted on by the Canyon ISD Board of Education, officials with the board decided to keep the current teen Mental Health First Aid Program (tMHFA) in place while urging the district’s School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) to research for alternative programs for students by Spring 2023.

What is the tMHFA program?

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Canyon High School was chosen to participate in the tMHFA pilot program in September 2019, an evidence-based training program giving sophomore students the ability to learn about mental illnesses and addictions. The opt-out program helps students learn a five-step plan to help their friends and their peers who may face “a mental health problem or crisis, such as suicide.”

“Students will often turn to their peers when facing difficult situations and tMHFA teaches them they don’t have to take these problems on alone,” the Canyon High School website said about the program.

At the time, Canyon High School was one of 35 high schools throughout the United State chosen to implement the pilot program through a grant, district officials said.

“This is a special opportunity for Canyon High School to be honored as a grant recipient,” Canyon ISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche, said at the time when the program was implemented. “tMHFA is equipping young people with the knowledge and skills they need to foster their own wellness and to support each other.”

What happened during Thursday’s meeting?

This process began after a muddled recommendation from the SHAC committee in February. While the district reported that the committee recommended keeping the current program in place, officials said the process to come to that conclusion was not clear.

“It was a very heated discussion, with lots of discussion on both sides and the order of the meeting was lost. Then, a motion was made that was confusion, so people… weren’t sure on what they were voting on,” Canyon ISD School Board President Bill Jenkins said after Thursday’s meeting. “There were three people voting electronically… so when they had clarification, that changes how they felt about their vote. So, it was reported that we changed the vote… but that wasn’t true. There was confusion over the process.”

During Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a motion ultimately not accepting the SHAC committee’s recommendation. Then, Randy Darnell, a member of the Canyon ISD board, brought forward a motion to terminate the program as a whole, urging the SHAC committee to find an alternative. This second motion was voted down, with other board members expressing their concern that there was not a replacement for the current program to implement if the tMHFA program was eliminated.

“So after further discussion, an amended motion was brought, which passed,” Jenkins said after the meeting. “That continues our current program but charges the committee to go and search and consider at least three other options to come to us with a recommendation if they can find something better by January.”

Jenkins stressed that the district is not discontinuing the program until the SHAC committee comes to the board with a recommendation for an alternative.

What are the community’s thoughts on the program?

Since the program started at Canyon High School, some Canyon ISD parents, as well as other community members throughout Randall County, had an issue with some of the content featured in the program, which includes information about the LGBTQ+ community.

Some community members took the time during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting to voice their displeasure surrounding the program.

“We are called to be the gatekeepers, we are the gatekeepers of our own home,” Rick Lopez, a 54-year Canyon resident said during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting. “I’m asking y’all to be the gatekeepers of what comes into our schools. We’re to educate, not indoctrinate…Please understand that we are not against a suicide prevention program. We’re against this particular one because it indoctrinates. There’s plenty to choose from that has not indoctrination of any sort. So, we want to stay by our Judeo-Christian values is all we are asking.”

London Kolp, another speaker during public comment, said that everyone who spoke during public comment, everyone in the room Thursday had one thing in common; they care about children in the community. However, her belief is that the tMHFA program is “opening a door that may never be able to be closed.”

“We have a duty to protect and nurture and not to confuse. Schools are held to a higher caliber of leaders and to properly vet and perpetuate truth, love and protection,” she said. “I believe gender dysphoria is a very serious mental issue and extremely rare… We cannot continue to affirm confusion. It’s only exacerbating the problem. This is not love, but child endangerment. I plead with you to be a leader with Christian values that many of you on the board attest to.”

However, the majority of the individuals present during Thursday’s meeting were in support of the program, expressing their thanks to the board and to the district for implementing a program like tMHFA for Canyon High School sophomores.

Joshua Ludington, a Canyon resident and a parent of students in the district, gave statistics regarding the suicide rate of members of the LGBTQ+ community nationwide

“The opposition to this curriculum only has one issue with it, and that’s the representation of a transgender student in the material,” Ludington said. “…If you’re a human being with an objective mind, how can you design a suicide prevention program and not have transgender, LGBT+ inclusion?”

Mackenzie Ellis, one of the instructors of the tMHFA program, also spoke in support of the program during Thursday’s public comment portion. She had multiple reasons why the program is impactful on students, including how the program is evidence-based and how mental health professionals are teaching the curriculum.

“Attempting to find a suicide prevention curriculum that deliberately leaves out the LGBTQ community borders on unethical, negligent and discriminatory,” she said. “I know I’m not alone in these views and I know many other mental health professionals in our community would agree. I really wish that we would have had community members this enraged and passionate when we had multiple suicides in our district and other deaths due to suicide. This program is in honor of those students because they absolutely matter.”

What did the board have to say about the program?

Jenni Winegarner, a member of the Canyon ISD Board, said after hearing from public comment that she is not comfortable with leaving kids without a program while the SHAC committee searches for a new one.

“I’ve heard from lots and lots and lots of experts in this field. I’ve read every word of the curriculum,” she said. “I’ve studied the lessons as they’re administered in our classrooms. I’ve talked to the educators leading those lessons, as well as students who’ve been through the program. I believe there’s value in this program. I don’t believe it’s a perfect program. I don’t believe it’s our only option or even the best option.”

Linda Hinders, a member of the Canyon ISD board who voted to terminate the tMHFA program, said she could not leave her values at home when she comes to vote. She stressed that she wants the district to have a program that brings people together on a common ground.

“I honestly, truly, believe in my heart of hearts that the majority wants what’s best for kids on both sides of this room. I believe that with all of my heart because I love this community,” Hinders said. “My vote comes from my duty and my obligation and that duty and obligation is to have in place an effective, evidence-based, teen suicide prevention program. Every child matters, every single student has something to contribute to the tapestry of CISD. If we are, however, to succeed in that mission, we can’t have half of our students opting out.”

After the meeting, Jenkins said he values the feedback from both sides given by members of the public. But the overall topic of teen mental health is “a non-negotiable” for him. He said that leaving students without a program is dangerous, which is why he believes having the tMHFA program in place currently is important.

“If I see a kid out in the road and I see a car coming, I’m not going to stop and ask any questions. I want to go save the kid,” he said. “That is a passion of our board. We love our kids, we love our community, we love our God. We are here to serve the kids and as elected officials, we’re here to serve all 10,000 of them, whether they look like me, dress like me, identify like me, worship like me… It Doesn’t matter. We’re here to serve all kids.”

What’s Next?

With the board’s action, the tMHFA program will continue to be given to sophomore students at Canyon High School. The board will continue to look for alternatives for the program, requiring the SHAC committee to find three adequate replacement options for the tMHFA program by Spring 2023, which could be implemented as early as Fall 2023.

For more information about the program, visit the Canyon High School website.