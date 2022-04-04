CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After calling a special election for the Place One seat on the Canyon Independent School District’s Board of Trustees in February, the district will officially host the election on May 7 after more than one person applied for the position.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Place One position on the district’s board opened in August 2021 after former member Bruce Cobb resigned. Because it was more than 180 days until the next board-related election, Claudia Burkett was appointed by the board to fill the Place One seat during the Oct. 18, 2021, regular meeting.

According to officials from Canyon ISD, Burkett will face Paul Blake in the special election to fill the place one seat on the board. The election is required by the state of Texas because more than one year remained in the Place One term.

After the term is completed, the Place One seat will be on the ballot again in May 2023. According to previous reports, once the Place One seat is filled in May 2023, they will be able to serve a full, four-year term.

For more information about the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees, visit the Canyon ISD website.