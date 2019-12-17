Canyon ISD breaks ground on additions being made to Randall High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD broke ground on some of the additions being made to Randall High School.

Today’s groundbreaking was for the addition of classrooms and an athletic complex to the school.

The existing administration area will also be converted to a commons area.

Randall East Campus will also be converted back into a junior high.

The Randall High School complex is the largest of the bond projects that CISD has planned for their district.

CISD also has plans to open a new high school in 2022.

