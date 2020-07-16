CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon ISD Board of Trustees appointed an interim member to the board tonight.
Matt Parker, the vice president of cardiovascular services at BSA will serve as the interim for Place 5 on the Canyon ISD School Board.
Parker will serve in that position for the rest of the term and said he hopes to run for the position once that term is over.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Canyon ISD Board appoints interim member for Place 5
- ‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
- Pemex says 232 workers have died of COVID-19
- Sen. Seliger requests Gov. Abbott seek to waive STAAR tests, A-F ratings
- Second stimulus check? COVID-19 relief negotiations continue amid spike in cases