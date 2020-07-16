Canyon ISD Board appoints interim member for Place 5

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon ISD Board of Trustees appointed an interim member to the board tonight.

Matt Parker, the vice president of cardiovascular services at BSA will serve as the interim for Place 5 on the Canyon ISD School Board.

Parker will serve in that position for the rest of the term and said he hopes to run for the position once that term is over.

