CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District Board of Education published the agenda for its Monday special meeting, expected to be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Canyon ISD Support Center and include discussions on the 2023-2024 budget as well as 2023 state testing results.

According to the published agenda, the Canyon ISD board will have a workshop regarding the 2023-2024 budget during the Monday meeting, as well as a public hearing before considering adopting the budget and tax rate. The board will also consider calling a Nov. 7 election for the approval of the tax rate.

The agenda also noted that the Canyon ISD board will discuss approving multiple bonds.

Further, the Canyon ISD board agenda said officials will review the 2023 state testing results for the district as well as its safety audit. The board is also expected to discuss next steps focused on meeting the state security requirements for schools.

The full meeting agenda can be viewed below.