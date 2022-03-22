CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the city of Canyon has grown over recent years, officials are in the initial stages of the proposed construction of a police station and undergoing renovations of Canyon’s city hall. Another step towards that goal was taken during the city commission’s most recent meeting.

During Monday’s meeting, the Canyon City Commission passed a measure, recommending Sims Architects to be the firm heading up the proposed construction of a police station and renovations of city hall.

In a presentation made to the Canyon City Commission, Beau Boyer, the city’s budgeting and purchasing manager, said five architecture firms responded to the request for qualification for the items. This involves the initial phase of the project, including site location, space studies, preliminary design and cost estimates.

Joe Price, the city manager for the city of Canyon, said that conversations surrounding renovations to City Hall and building a new police station have occurred for the last five to seven years. The city previously conducted a space study surrounding the project, which they incorporated into the city’s strategic plan.

“This has been in the works for quite some time. Ultimately, what’s happening is as our community grows, our staff has to grow with it. So, we’re exceeding the allowances of space in our current facilities and that’s kind of promulgated where we’re at today on needing more space,” Price said. “One of the goals is to plan for future city staff growth… as we move into the future. We built this city hall back in the 1970s and it’s almost been 50 years. Our population has grown by exactly 50% over 50 years so this building has really done what it is meant to be. It is just time to continue to grow with the community that we have.”

The advantage that Sims Architects has with this particular project is that it was the firm that conducted the initial space study for the project, Price said. The company’s experience working with the city of Amarillo is also an advantage, bringing a lot of experience to the table.

Overall, this plan contributes to the city’s recent focus on planning for the future growth of Canyon as a whole, Price said.

“We’re really turning the corner of planning for tomorrow. We’re trying to get away from being a retroactive-based community in terms of the decisions we make,” Price said. “We’re trying to bring more information to the table for our commissioners to make long-term, educated, decisions in the way we grow, the way our facilities move forward, the way we plan for projects. We’re trying to plan today for tomorrow so we’re trying… (to be) a more proactive city and planning things out years in advance and just being a very well-oiled machine.”

These improvements could expand the city’s footprint as well as the community, Price said. Price expressed his appreciation for the city of Canyon’s residents and what they do for the community.

“We have a very educated populace that fully understands what it means to plan for the future and they have been very receptive in the way we’ve communicated these decisions that we’re making or the potential decisions to be made,” he said. “We appreciate their support and their love for this community. We have a great thing here in Canyon. People want to be here and we have something very special in this community. It’s great to be a part of that.”

The city of Canyon will now enter negotiations with Sims Architects. Officials expect that the firm will help prepare the city to go out to a bond regarding the projects in May 2023. If the city does not come to an agreement with Sims, the city will then move to the next qualified firm.

For more information about the city of Canyon, visit the city of Canyon’s website.