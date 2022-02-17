CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon’s recently announced that the city’s commission approved the city’s first-ever Capital Improvement Program (CIP) during Monday’s regular meeting.

According to a news release from the city, a capital improvement plan helps the city identify and prioritize projects related to public facilities and services, including physical upgrades, extensions and replacements. The goal of the plan would be to help increase services for Canyon residents.

“I’m excited about the CIP because it’s a systematic approach to improving city infrastructure,” Cody Jones, Canyon’s mayor pro-tem, said in the release. “This is done in a way which doesn’t put an undue burden on taxpayers yet gives the city a blueprint for the future.”

Capital improvement projects for a city could include projects related to streets, water, wastewater, drainage utilities, open spaces, recreation facilities, public buildings, municipal facilities, planning initiatives and technology investments. Potential projects are prioritized by their budget, the longevity of the project’s benefit as well as other considerations.

To qualify for Capital Improvement Projects funding, the projects must follow the following criteria:

Be at least $50,000 in cost;

Be a nonrecurring expense;

Provide at least five years of benefit;

Be an addition to the city’s assets.

“This plan will allow our staff to identify and score the capital projects associated with their departments,” Jon Behrens, the city of Canyon’s assistant city manager, said in the release. “When projects are brought forward they will become part of the CIP and they will stay in the plan until they are completed or they are pulled by the department. This plan will help us make sure that projects don’t slip through the cracks. Our departments will be able to see exactly where their projects stand in the ranking and know that they are not being overlooked. The plan will allow staff to see the ‘big picture’ associated with future projects.”

The city’s Capital Improvement Projects list will be re-evaluated by the city of Canyon each fiscal year, officials stated, to prioritize and assess the project based on the city’s goals and resources. Project funds can be budgeted through the city’s yearly budget, sourced through private funding and grants or raised through bonds and/or tax increases.

“The need for a CIP has been in the works for many years,” Joe Price, Canyon’s city manager, said in the release. “The city staff has taken a collaborative based-approach to project identification. We have to highlight major capital projects, as each of these expenditures takes time, planning and at times, a debt issuance. I personally call this ‘Effective Capital Spending.’ We have to be good stewards of public dollars and where those funds are being allocated.”

For more information on the CIP process can be found on the city of Canyon’s website.