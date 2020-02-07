DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight was a candidate forum in the Dumas High School auditorium.
Candidates running for Moore County Tax assessor and Collector, 69th Judicial District Attorney, and Texas’ 13th Congressional District were all invited to attend and participate.
Election Day is March 3.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Indictment: Walmart shooting suspect intended to ‘frighten and intimidate’ Hispanics
- Candidate form held in Dumas
- Raise Your Hand Texas Foundation hosts town hall focusing on public education
- Boys Ranch lending a helping hand to Family Support Services
- Lawsuit dismissed involving 2016 Perryton officer-involved shooting