Candidate form held in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight was a candidate forum in the Dumas High School auditorium.

Candidates running for Moore County Tax assessor and Collector, 69th Judicial District Attorney, and Texas’ 13th Congressional District were all invited to attend and participate.

Election Day is March 3.

