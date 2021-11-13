Candidate filing period opens for 2022 Texas Primary Elections

by: Maya Nascimento

Third special session begins with focus on redistricting at the Texas Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Nexstar photo/Maggie Glynn)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Secretary of State said the filing period has officially opened for the 2022 Texas Primary Elections. This means candidates can now file with their respective party chairs for a place on the March primary ballot.

The press release said primary elections candidates must file applications with state party chairs or with county party chairs if their district is wholly contained within a single county. Then, state and county chairs upload approved candidates into the Texas Secretary of State’s portal, where you can find all candidates listed.

  • Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, 6 p.m. – Filing period deadline for county, district, and statewide offices
  • Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 – Early voting begins
  • Tuesday, March 1, 2022 – Primary Elections

