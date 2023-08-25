CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Clerk’s Office said Candidate Filing Day for the 2023 Regular Local Election is Tuesday.

Filing day for all candidates will be on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office of the Curry County Clerk at 417 Gidding Street, Suite 130, in Clovis.

Curry County said certain positions are within multi-county districts and Declarations of Candidacy are to be filed in the County Clerk’s Office in which the Candidate is registered.

Positions that will be up for election in November include:

Village of Grady – Mayor and two Councilors

Village of Melrose – Mayor and two Councilors

City of Texico – Two Councilors

Clovis Municipal School District – Three School Board Members (Districts 3, 4, 5)

Grady Municipal School District – Three School Board Members

Melrose Municipal School District – Four School Board Members

Texico Municipal School District – Three School Board Members

Clovis Community College – Board of Trustees Member (District 2)

Central Curry Soil & Water Conservation District – Board Supervisor Positions 1 and 2 (Required to be landowners within the district), and Board Supervisor Position 5

Voter registration information can be verified by calling, the Clerk’s Office or online.