Businessman Michael Hunt announces campaign for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Local businessman and catering company owner Michael Hunt has announced his campaign for Amarillo Mayor.

Owner of Michael’s Barbeque Shack, he said he is ready to take his business and customer service experience to work for Amarillo residents.

“I am running for Mayor to give the citizens a choice of leadership with a different perspective,” Hunt said. “I am willing to put my business and customer service experience to work for Amarillo as part of a new leadership team, giving backing to this great city that has shown me and my family such care over the last thirty years.”

Hunt said he is prepared to offer Amarillo residents new representation at City Hall. He continued that he is ready to tackle a number of issues as Mayor, including supporting small businesses, improving infrastructure, attracting new business to Amarillo, supporting and expanding Amarillo’s police and fire departments, reforming Animal Management & Welfare and establishing a no-kill animal shelter, promoting fiscal responsibility on the City Council, and establishing Amarillo as a premier tourist destination.

Hunt believes his background as a businessman is what Amarillo needs at a critical moment.

“I have a tremendous love for Amarillo and I would be honored to be a part of the future growth and success that this new decade has to offer our city and all of its residents,” Hunt said. “If you are ready to send a common-sense businessman to work for you, I humbly ask for your support as Mayor on May 1st.”

Hunt’s campaign website can be found here.