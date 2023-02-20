AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to a broadband connectivity project between the City of Amarillo and AT&T, thousands of families will soon have reliable internet access. Plus, a federal program is making that access affordable.

The city and AT&T broke ground on a new fiber network in December that will connect more than 22,000 households in Amarillo.

That effort, combined with the ACP, means families can access the internet from home for free or at a reduced cost.

Teresa Kenedy, the president of the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, said about 47% of Barrio residents earn $25,000 or less a year. She said they deserve to be on an equal playing field with internet access.

“When you’re having to decide, do I buy groceries, gasoline, or my internet, do I pay for that? They’re going to choose their groceries and gasoline, right,” said Kenedy. “And so it’s important that they can afford this internet in order to have that equal playing field for these adults, these families, and their children.”

Jeannie Lira, the secretary of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association, estimates that 30-50% of families in the neighborhood could benefit from the program.

“There is a large amount of need here. We do have parents that don’t have access to any kind of Wi-Fi,” Lira said. “It will make a lot of individuals in this community very successful in a career, when they go to college and you know, want to do online classes. In the workplace, you know, childcare sometimes is an obstacle, they can have it and work through home.”

Both Kenedy and Lira say there is Wi-Fi available at their respective community centers or at public libraries. However, Kenedy says that access can be limited, especially for students.

“What’s important is that they have the internet service in their home, and hopefully a laptop or desktop to be able to use it and do their own research,” said Kenedy. “That makes them on an equal playing field with other students who have internet access at home and we really learned this through the COVID pandemic, where not everybody had equal access to the internet.”

