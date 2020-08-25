Breaking Norms: Republican National Convention Settings Draw Criticism

First Lady Melania Trump speaks tonight from the White House Rose Garden, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offers comments taped during an official visit to Jerusalem.

(NBC News) First Lady Melania Trump headlines tonight’s program at the Republican National Convention.

She’ll speak from the Rose Garden, breaking precedent by using the White House as a campaign backdrop.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also speaking tonight, and drawing criticism for mixing politics with diplomacy. He taped his convention speech while on an official trip to Jerusalem.

That location sends a clear message to supporters of Israel on behalf of President Trump.

Last night’s program often veered toward apocalyptic rhetoric against Democrats.

“They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal victim ideology to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself,” Kimberly Guilfoyle, and advisor to President Trump, and girlfriend of Donald Trump, Jr. said.

