Bond election approved for Amarillo Civic Center renovation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council has approved a bond election for renovating the Amarillo Civic Center.

The election would take place on May 2.

The bond would be for $275 million.

If approved by voters, the money will be used for constructing, improving, and purchasing land to expand the civic center.

It was passed with a 5-0 vote.

