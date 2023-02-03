Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the 88th Texas Legislative Session is underway, here are some bills filed by local lawmakers so far.

State Rep. Ken King (R-District 88) has authored and filed several bills, including two relating to electric and hybrid vehicles.

He also filed HB 822, relating to the drug testing of certain people seeking benefits under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.

King also authored HB 1507, which would prohibit public school programs dedicated to celebrating or providing special instruction regarding a sexual preference; and authorize sanctions by the State Board for Educator Certification, including a fine, as well as termination or suspension of a teacher’s permit.

State Rep. Four Price (R-District 87) has authored and filed several bills for this session, including bills related to health benefit plans and telemedicine.

Price also filed HB 1002, relating to the membership of a public school concussion oversight team and the removal of a public school student from an interscholaastic athletic activity on the basis of a suspected concussion.

State Rep. John Smithee (R-District 86) has authored and filed seven bills, which can be found here.

Finally, newly seated State Sen. Kevin Sparks (R-District 31) has authored and filed eight bills. You can see them here.

Lawmakers can file bills until March 10, 2023. The legislative session ends on Monday, May 29, 2023. Click here for more important dates.

Click here to find and learn more about how to contact your legislator.