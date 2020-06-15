Bill introduced to turn I-27 into a federal highway

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — On Monday, June 15, a bipartisan group of congressmen introduced a bill that would designate Interstate-27 as a federal highway.

The Introducing of the bill is a critical step in the process to secure funding for expanding the interstate.

The goal is to grow trade between the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Currently, I-27 runs from Amarillo to Lubbock. If the extension is approved it would run north of the Panhandle into Oklahoma, and south to Laredo, and the Texas-Mexico border.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, the U.S. Representative for Texas’s 19th congressional district, said “The western part of Texas from Laredo up to the Panhandle does so much for the Lone Star State. Agriculture alone is 100 billion dollars to this economy. And I mentioned oil and gas and the rainy day fund and all the revenues that go into infrastructure and education. This project is critical for the entire state.”

The Ports to Plains Alliance made up of mayors, county judges and community members have calculated the price tag to an estimated 23 billion. The group’s leadership said the cost-benefit is more than 2 to 1.

The state’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services in the state, would grow more than 55 billion in the first 20 years.

The plan has bipartisan support in Congress, intending to improve mobility in the west.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, the U.S Representative for Texas’s 28th congressional district, said, “Laredo by itself will handle 51% of all the trade between El Paso down to Brownsville.”

The new data shows expansion would save hundreds of millions in travel costs, make $450 million in safety improvements, and decrease the crash rate in the state by more than 20%.

Rep. Four Price, member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 87, said, “Demographers tell us our state is going to grow in population very significantly over the next several decades. And if you think things are congested now, and we’re dependent on very limited north-south arteries across the state of Texas today, we know that will only increase in intensity as we go forward.”

The study itself isn’t quite finished yet, it’s in the editing phase.

The Ports to Plains advisory committee has until October to submit it’s paperwork to TxDOT.

The state agency must send it’s finished plan to the legislature by the end of the year.