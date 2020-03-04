Biden Wins Big; Bloomberg Drops Out

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg drops out of the presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday showing, endorsing the day's big winner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

(NBC News) Former Vice President Joe Biden staged a Super Tuesday comeback considered unimaginable just days ago.

Biden walked away from the Super Tuesday primaries with the most delegates after voters turned out in force.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gave up the overall lead, but won with younger and Latino voters.

“I am excited about where we are,” Sanders said. “We have come a long, long way.”

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race Wednesday morning, endorsing Biden and pledging to keep us his fight to help defeat President Trump in the general election.

