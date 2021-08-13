Biden-Harris Administration announces $500m in Emergency Rural Health Care funds

US President Joe Biden speaks about his Build Back Better economic plans after touring McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois, on July 7, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WAHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, Aug. 12, The Biden-Harris Administration announced up to $500 million through the Emergency Rural Health Care funds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA is establishing the funds under the American Rescue Plan to help rural health care facilities, tribes, and communities expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, health care services and nutrition assistance.

The department said that President Biden’s plan focuses on restoring and growing the economy and providing immediate relief to millions of American households during the pandemic that have “worsened in the wake of COVID-19.”

“Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is playing a critical role to help rural America build back better and equitably as the nation continues to respond to the pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

Vilsack added, “Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, USDA will help rural hospitals and local communities increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and testing, medical supplies, telehealth, and food assistance, and support the construction or renovation of rural health care facilities. These investments will also help improve the long-term viability of rural health care providers across the nation.”

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Eric Vigil, added, “This funding is especially important for New Mexico because the vast majority of our state is rural which will benefit greatly to access vaccine and needed equipment and food assistance.”

Beginning today, the public can apply for two types of assistance: Recovery Grants and Impact Grants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the USDA, Recovery Grants are available to “help public bodies, nonprofit organizations and tribes provide immediate COVID-19 relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities,” and can be used to purchase medical supplies, build structures for health care services and support staffing needs as it pertains to testing.

In addition, the funds can be used to support facility and operation expenses associated with food bank and food distribution facilities. Applications will be accepted on a continual basis until funds are expended, the department said.

According to the USDA, Impact Grants are available to “help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and tribes solve regional rural health care problems and build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic.”

Impact Grant applications must be submitted to your local USDA Rural Development State Office by 4:00 p.m. local time on Oct. 12, 2021, the department added.

For additional information, please see the notice in today`s Federal Register. USDA encourages potential applicants to review the application guide at www.rd.usda.gov/erhc and to learn more about the USDA, visit www.usda.gov.