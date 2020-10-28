“Biden for President Texas” kicks off state-wide bus tour in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The “Biden for President Texas” campaign kicked off a three-day statewide bus tour in Amarillo.

It is called the “Soul of the Nation” bus tour which starts in Amarillo with planned stops in Lubbock, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Dallas.

The tour encourages people to make a plan and vote.

“It’s a great thing that they’re doing. I know that Texas is the largest battleground state and we’re braving the weather to be out here, and even now I’m shivering. But this is awesome that they were able to come over here and just show their support because I think there are a lot of Biden-Harris supporters here in Texas. I think it’s more purple than red, so I think it’s a great thing that they’re here,” said Democratic Candidate for Texas’ 13th Congressional District Gus Trujillo.

The bus tour will continue through Friday.

