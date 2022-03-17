AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a series of Facebook posts on his campaign webpage, Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will be making campaign stops throughout the Texas Panhandle and the surrounding region in the upcoming days.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, O’Rourke won the Democratic primary for the state’s Governor positions during March’s primary. O’Rourke will face incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Governor’s race in November.

Prior to March’s primary, O’Rourke stopped in Amarillo to speak on education and the impact of career and technical education in mid-December 2021. According to previous reports, O’Rourke met with area education leaders during a roundtable and hosted a campaign rally for members of the community.

The O’Rourke campaign is expected to hit six towns throughout the Texas Panhandle and the surrounding region through Sunday. According to his Facebook page, the campaign is scheduled to host the following campaign stops:

Friday 4:30 p.m. at The Refinery, located at 1521 Main St. in Vernon; 6:30 p.m. at the Clarendon College Childress Center, located at 1902 Avenue G NW in Childress;

Saturday 1:30 p.m. at the River Valley Pioneer Museum, located at 118 N 2nd St. in Canadian; 4:30 p.m. at the Taqueria Dalhart, located at 1301 Chicago St. in Dalhart; 7 p.m. at the Potter County Courthouse, located at 500 S. Fillmore St. in Amarillo;

Sunday 11:30 a.m. at The Garden, located at 1801 Buddy Holly Ave. #5136 in Lubbock.



For more information on the upcoming election, visit MyHighPlains.com.