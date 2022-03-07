COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Beto O’Rourke will continue his statewide People of Texas Campaign on Tuesday, as he returns to College Station for a town hall.

The campaign is taking O’Rourke back to every part of Texas throughout the month of March. Each event focuses on how Texans can overcome the current divisions and unite around creating great jobs that pay a living wage, fully funding schools while having the backs of teachers, expanding Medicaid so more people can see a doctor and afford their prescriptions, and ensuring everyone can live to their full potential.

This event will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the West Church Market, located at 203 1st Street in College Station.