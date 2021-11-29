Beto O’Rourke to campaign for Texas governor in Amarillo; will host meet-and-greet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke is stopping in Amarillo next month to raise awareness about his gubernatorial campaign.
According to his campaign website, O’Rourke and his team are scheduled for a campaign meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in Amarillo. The location for the event has not been determined. The event will give Amarillo residents, as well as other residents throughout the Texas Panhandle, the opportunity to hear from O’Rourke about why he is running for governor.
According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, O’Rourke, who previously served as El Paso’s Congressman, announced his campaign in November. Other individuals who have announced that they are running for Governor include incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:
- General Election Candidates
- Delilah Barrios – Green Party
- Patrick Wynne – Reform Party
- Democratic Primary Candidates
- Larry Baggett
- Michael Cooper
- Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert
- Republican Primary Candidates
- Daniel Harrison
- Donald Huffines
- Chad Prather
- Allen B. West
- Governor Greg Abbott