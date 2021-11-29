Beto O’Rourke to campaign for Texas governor in Amarillo; will host meet-and-greet

FILE – In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, speaks during a candidates forum at the 110th NAACP National Convention in Detroit. As the U.S. economy flashes recession warning signs, Democratic presidential candidates are leveling pre-emptive blame on President Donald Trump. They argue that his aggressive and unpredictable tariff policies are to blame for gloomy economic forecasts. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke is stopping in Amarillo next month to raise awareness about his gubernatorial campaign.

According to his campaign website, O’Rourke and his team are scheduled for a campaign meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 in Amarillo. The location for the event has not been determined. The event will give Amarillo residents, as well as other residents throughout the Texas Panhandle, the opportunity to hear from O’Rourke about why he is running for governor.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, O’Rourke, who previously served as El Paso’s Congressman, announced his campaign in November. Other individuals who have announced that they are running for Governor include incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: