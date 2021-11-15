Beto O’Rourke announces bid for Texas Governor: What is he facing?

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As Beto O’Rourke announces his bid for Governor of Texas, Dr. David Rausch at West Texas A&M University and professor of political science tells us what O’Rourke is facing in this election and we take a deeper dive into O’Rourke’s plans for the state.

“Not only can we win this election, but together, we can work as a state, not as Democrats, not as Republicans, but as Texans to ensure that we create better jobs, focus on world-class public schools, and do things that most of us already agree on, like expand Medicaid so that all of us can see a doctor. I think those are the basic common values that we have as Texans,” said O’Rourke.

He added there is plenty of reasons that Governor Greg Abbott should not be re-elected.

Dr. Rausch said having O’Rourke announce his bid on the Democratic ticket to run for governor essentially freezes out anyone else who might run on the Democratic side.

“I don’t really see anybody else now. I don’t even know who that would have been, there is really not a whole list of people, like ‘oh there might be 17 people that might run’,” said Dr. Rausch.

He added that O’Rourke will also benefit from his previous elections against Senator Ted Cruz and his presidential bid as it offers voters name recognition.

“I think it does actually help him. Now if that is positive, from your perspective. Is it a positive name recognition or negative recognition? One of the issues of course, how will he run? Back in 2018, when he ran and when he almost came close to Cruz, he was also running against Trump and so if that will play a role, will the former president play a role in our gubernatorial election in 2022.” said Dr. Rausch.

Dr. Rausch said the biggest issue in the State of Texas is immigration and how to deal with both illegal and legal immigration. And O’Rourke who lives in El Paso added that Texas could be doing a better job.

“I look forward to partnering with the administration to make sure we do a better job and that we listen to the people who actually live on the border and have the experience and solutions to provide to ensure that as we rewrite our countries immigration laws, we reflect the priorities of Texas,” said O’Rourke.

Dr. Rausch added that Governor Abbott has a good chance of being re-elected, but said it depends on how he makes it through the primaries and March will be the exciting point.

A poll released last week from the University of Texas at Austin showed that 46% of registered voters in Texas support re-electing Governor Abbott, while 37% say they back O’Rourke.