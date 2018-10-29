Your Local Election HQ

Beto O'Rourke Visiting Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Representative Beto O'Rourke, a candidate for U.S. Senate, will be in Amarillo on Monday, Oct. 29.

Rep. O'Rourke is a Democrat who is currently serving as a U.S. Representative for Texas' 16th congressional district.

Rep. O'Rourke will be speaking to the public at Six Car Pub and Brewery, located at 625 S. Polk St.

He will begin speaking at 10 a.m. and afterward, he will lead a march to the Potter County Courthouse Annex in the Santa Fe Building where eligible voters can cast their early ballots.

“We believe that voter turnout will be the key to this election,” said Carole McDaniel, a member of the advisory board for Indivisible Amarillo. “Our focus from now until Nov. 6 is on getting out the vote. Beto’s visit will help encourage the turnout and give undecided voters one more opportunity to hear his message first hand.”

Six Car Pub will open early on Oct. 29 to serve lunch. 

