AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Dec. 21, Thursday night, the Potter County Republican Party held its ballot draw to determine its position on the upcoming primary ballot.

EDITORS NOTE: Above video is the full interview with Dan Rogers regarding ballots

The process of two races has drawn controversy for the way it was done.

According to Dan Rogers, the chairman of the Potter County Republican Party, each county does a ballot draw, and in doing so, each candidate could have a different order in every county, making it fair, because you may be first in Randall County and second in Potter.

“It’s a pretty arduous process that the state party has to go through to make sure all counties are in and their stuff and everything’s spelled right. And once that’s done, we have what’s called a ballot draw and each county, so each candidate could have a different order in every county. And that kind of makes it fair, you know because you might be first and Randall County and second Potter if you’re statewide, or federal, or whatever, if you have multiple candidates in a race….And that process is where we select that order,” said Rogers.

He added a county party can choose however they want to do the ballot draw.

Last night, the Potter County ballot draw was done through cards.

“Well, in order, for efficiency, I like cards, because it’s simple. And it’s paper, and it’s tangible, and people can see it. So there’s no question,” said Rogers.

Except for the Potter County Commissioners race for precincts 1 and 3, which were done with a random number generator on Rogers’ phone. Rogers told MyHighPlains.com that he did not show the number to the candidates.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been trying to get our county commissioners to understand that’s what the voters want on their ballot. Because under our current election system, there is no ballot. And so all we know is that we have the election, people show up, they push a bunch of buttons. And the computer gives us the results. There’s no tangible ballot. And since the commissioners voted, and we tried this year, and I spent a lot of time with some of the commissioners thought they were on board. And at the last minute, we were trying to get out of what’s called a county-wide polling place program, which they opted into years ago before my time, which gives the Secretary of State control over your primary elections. If we could get out of that, then we would be able to run our elections as we saw fit. We have the option to get out of the county-wide program, but because of the rules as the county in our election, but because of that program that commissioners opted into, we would have to hand count the ballots, which would create a lot of work, time and require a lot of workers,” said Rogers.

Rogers said he only did it to the commissioners’ race to prove that tangible ballots are efficient and electronic ballots are not.

“I just did it for the commissioners, because I believe and proved that tangible ballots are efficient. Electronic is not. Now there are questions just like the voters have. And we know a lot of people do not vote because they don’t trust the electronic machine, because, there is no tangible ballot and there is no possible way to verify the vote. There is no way any one of those commissioners will be able to prove they won. There is no way anybody can prove it. If there are allegations of fraud, there’s absolutely no way to prove it. And that’s what I pointed out, and I pointed out their hypocrisy,” said Rogers.

Rogers is a strong believer in the use of paper ballots and has multiple times tried to convince the Potter County Commissioners to return to paper ballots.

As we previously reported in November and dating back to 2021, the Potter County Commissioners Court voted down a resolution brought forward by the Potter County Republican Party and Rogers that would have changed election processes to eliminate voting centers and voting machines and return to voting with hand-marked paper ballots.

Rogers said beforehand he explained the commissioners’ ballot draw was going to be done electrically.

“So that’s how we did it. So we allowed them to do that. I asked, prior, to the ballot draw, I said, here’s how we’re going to do it. We’re going to do the commissioners electronically. I explained why nobody objected. We launched and we did the whole thing and probably 15 minutes until we got to the electronic. At which point they decided they didn’t like that idea. But we went through with it. It worked fine, but they’re upset because they can’t verify the number. I said well that’s exactly the way our machines work. We have no way to verify our vote,” said Rogers.

We did reach out to Commissioners John Coffee and H.R. Kelly, the incumbents of those two races who both said they could not speak on the alternate ballot draw due to a pending investigation from the Republican Party of Texas. Kelly added he was advised not to speak on the matter from his attorney.

We have also reached out to the Republican Party of Texas and they said they can not give us a comment because they have not heard any reports on the meeting.