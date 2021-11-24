Ascension Academy Athletics Director running for Texas State Senate, aims to fill Seliger’s seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Ascension Academy Athletics Director and former FBI agent Tim Reid announced his candidacy for Texas State Senate District 31, the seat due to be left open by State Senator Kel Seliger in 2022.

“As an FBI agent, state trooper, police officer, school board member, and foster child, I believe that I am uniquely qualified to represent the citizens of this district,” Reid said in his campaign announcement, “I will actively work on the issues that we face to strengthen the future of Texas. I have served the people of this district for 28 years and call the Panhandle and all of West Texas home.”

According to his campaign announcement, 62-year-old Reid was a special agent for the FBI from 1986 through 2005, and fully retired from the organization in 2011. He began an education career in the Texas panhandle in 2013, after having already been on the Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees during his tenure with the FBI, and has most recently been the director of athletics and campus safety for Ascension Academy in Amarillo. Among his credentials cited in the campaign announcement, Reid noted that he also had a history in the 1990s of being involved with Child Protective Services (CPS) and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for the Amarillo area.

“Serving the area I love in our state legislature is something my career in public service has prepared me to do,” Reid said in closing, “I look forward to being an advocate for the needs of our district and the welfare of our state.”

With the candidate filing deadline set for Dec. 13, the full list of opponents Reid will face in the Republican Primary or General elections for the seat has not been finalized. However, Stormy Bradley was officially registered as another Republican contender for the Texas State Senate District 31 position according to the latest available data.

In the latest set of legislative work from the state of Texas, State Senate and House districts were re-drawn in 2021 and will impact the 2022 elections. Texas State Senate District 31 saw a significant change in the new map, now including communities south of Odessa and immediately west of Abilene while losing some parts of the panhandle including Clarendon, Pampa, and Wheeler.

The Texas State House Districts impacting the Amarillo area also saw significant change during redistricting, including more area of the panhandle being added to Texas House of Representatives Districts 87 and 88, and a shuffling of land distribution for District 86.

Current Texas State House Representatives John Smithee (District 86), Four Price (District 87), and Ken King (District 88) are also up for re-election in 2022. Representatives Price and King had both announced their re-election campaigns as of Nov. 24, while Representative Smithee had not yet spoken on the matter.

More information on the Texas legislature’s recent work can be found here, and the latest information on who is running in the Texas 2022 elections continues to be updated on MyHighPlains.com.