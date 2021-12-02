Arrington to run for fourth term as District 19 congressman

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of District 19 U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington announced Thursday that Arrington will be running for re-election for his fourth term in the congressional seat in 2022. Arrington will have a place on the 2022 Republican Primary ballot in the state’s 19th congressional district.

Because of the state’s restructuring of district maps, Arrington will represent Andrews, Callahan, Dawson, Martin, Mitchell and Swisher Counties starting in 2023, along with Lubbock County, Hale County, Parmer County and Castro County.

According to a news release from Arrington’s office, Arrington was first elected to the seat in 2016 and has since served on numerous committees, including the House Agriculture Committee and the House Committee on Ways and Means.

“It has been my highest honor and privilege to represent the great people and values of West Texas in our nation’s capital, and, with the support of my fellow West Texans, I will continue fighting to defend our freedoms, our values, and the constitutionally protected sovereignty of Texas and We the People,” Arrington said in the release. “West Texans expect their leaders to fight for them, follow through on their promises, and deliver results – and that’s exactly what we’ve done. We cut taxes and regulations while negotiating America First trade deals, which led to record jobs, wage growth, and prosperity. We have been a champion for rural America by passing a farm bill and strengthening the agriculture safety net, investing in rural broadband, defending oil and gas against the Green New Deal, and passing landmark legislation to keep community hospitals strong and viable.”

Arrington’s office states that since he has been elected, Arrington has achieved numerous legislative accomplishments including legislation surrounding immigration, abortion and farming.

“West Texans want their freedom and independence, not more federal mandates and higher taxes. They want our country to return to the core principles of faith and family, hard-work and personal responsibility, not more entitlement and government dependence,” Arrington said in the release. “They want parents to be empowered over their children’s education and patients – NOT the government – in control of their health care. They want the government to get off their backs and out of their way so they can pursue their dreams and raise their families. In short, they want less Washington and more West Texas. And, if I earn their vote continued confidence, that’s exactly what I’ll fight for every day with the West Texas spirit of grit and grace.”