Armstrong County Commissioners ask for sheriff’s resignation

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Sheriff Fleta Barnett | FILE

CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Armstrong County Commissioners have asked for their sheriff to resign, that according to Judge Hugh Reed.

Judge Reed told MyHighPlains.com that Sheriff Fleta Barnett was injured several months ago and has not been able to work. He said that has caused them to be shorthanded and a lot of overtime.

The judge said Sheriff Barnett is being asked to resign so commissioners can appoint someone who can physically work.

