AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays approaching, various entities have begun to release their respective holiday schedules.

City of Amarillo

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, officials provided the following information regarding various services that will be impacted because of the holidays:

City Hall will be closed on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2023.

The city’s Solid Waste Department will be closed on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2023. For the week of Dec. 19: Monday and Tuesday routes for residential and poly cart collection will be collected on a normal schedule. Thursday routes will be collected Wednesday. Friday routes will be collected Thursday. For commercial collection, no collection will be performed on Dec. 24, with both Friday and Saturday routes being collected on Friday. The city’s landfill will be closed Saturday. All solid waste services will be provided on a normal schedule the week of Dec. 26. For the week of Jan. 2, 2023: Monday routes for residential and poly cart collection will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on a normal schedule. For commercial collection, no collection will be performed on Jan. 2, 2023. Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday routes will be collected on a normal schedule. The city’s landfill will be closed on Jan. 2, 2023.

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday bus service schedule on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2023.

All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed from Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 1, 2023-Jan. 2, 2023.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will be closed on Dec. 25. City golf complexes will be open on Dec. 24, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2023, weather permitting.

City of Canyon

Officials with the city of Canyon released the following information about the city’s office hours during the holidays:

Monday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dec. 23 – CLOSED

Dec. 26 – CLOSED

Dec. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 28 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 29 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 30 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 2, 2023 – CLOSED

Jan. 3, 2023 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.