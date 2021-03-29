April 1 is the last day voters can register to vote and be eligible to vote in May 1 election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — April 1 is the last day voters can register to vote and be eligible to vote in the May 1 election.

To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of the county that you are applying in, and be at least 18 years of age on election day.

You can go to votetexas.gov for more information or to apply.

