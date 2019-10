AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The deadline to send in your application to vote by mail is Friday.

That application must be received by Friday, not postmarked.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

To find that application, or to see instructions for submitting, click here.