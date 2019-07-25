Amarillo woman re-appointed to Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo woman has been re-appointed to the Texas Health Services Authority Board of Directors by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Siobhan Shahan served as area supervisor for ResCare Inc. and is a member of the Junior League of Amarillo.

She joins 13 others from across the state.

Shahan is a member of the Junior League of Amarillo and former member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Society for Public Administration, and the American Medical Association. Shahan received a Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies and a Master of Public Administration in health care administration from Texas Tech University.

Her term is set to end in June of 2021.