AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he has named an Amarillo woman to be the vice-chair of the Governor’s Commission for Women.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Amarillo resident Amy Henderson was named as the vice-chair for the Governor’s Commission for Women. Henderson, a business loan officer with Amarillo National Bank, also serves as a board member for Window on a Wider World as well as the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Center. Henderson is a former member of the United States Air Force and served as an information management specialist during Operation Desert Sheild and Desert Storm.

Abbott’s goal for this commission is to develop a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the “number one state for women-owned businesses and to address the issue of human trafficking.” The commission, housed within the Office of the Governor, specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

The other women throughout the state who were appointed to the Governor’s Commission for Women included:

Gina Bellinger, a San Antonio resident who is the founder and president of Food Safety Net Services;

Gita Bolt, a Houston resident who is the chief legal counsel for the University of St. Thomas;

Maru De La Paz, a Harlingen resident who is a business development manager with the Valley Baptist Health System;

Denise Castillo-Rhodes, a Houston resident who is the chief financial officer of the Texas Medical Center;

Cynthia “Cindy” Conroy, an El Paso resident who is the director of community outreach, the community reinvestment act officer and the aide to the chairman of WestStar;

Sasha Crane, a McAllen resident who is the owner of three full-service car washes;

Karen Harris, a San Marcos resident who has previously recieved appointments to the Health and Human Services Council and the Texas Education Agency Advisory Committee for Academic Achievement Distinction;

Ashlee Kleinert, a Dallas resident who is the founder and operator of Ruthies Rolling Caf and Ruthies Fueled by Caf Momentum food trucks;

Nathali Parker, a New Braunfels resident who is co-owner and the chief executive officer of KLP Construction Supply. Parker is the chair for the Governor’s Commission for Women;

Jinous Rouhani, an Austin resident who is the chief executive officer of Austin Area Obstetrics, Gynecology and Fertility;

Catherine Susser, a Dallas resident who is a community volunteer serving both the Corpus Christi and Dallas communities;

Patsy Wesson, a Fort Worth resident who is the president and owner of Carriage Square Jewlers, LLC;

Laura Koenig Young, a Tyler resident who is president of Brighton Collectibles, Inc.

The terms for the women on the council are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023.