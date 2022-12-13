AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that the city’s utility billing department is now accepting payments for services after the department’s software upgrade was complete.

This comes after the software upgrade by Tyler Technologies caused a delay in water service payment capability. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the upgrade began on Dec. 1, causing online payments to not be available.

“We are so grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers during this software upgrade,” COA Utility Billing Manager Jennifer Gonzalez. said in the release. “To accommodate our customers we are offering a grace period where no penalties or late fees will be accessed until Jan. 3.”

Officials said customers with pre-existing online accounts will need to re-register their online portal accounts. Information to log in can be found on the city’s website. The release also provided other information regarding utility billing, stating that:

Late fees were waived during the software upgrade and will be reinstated starting Jan. 3, 2023 for outstanding balances;

Auto-draft payment process will resume immediately;

Recurring credit card and draft payments will still be linked to accounts. No action is required;

Customers will be informed of possible interruption of service for nonpayment starting Dec. 20 that may occur in the new calendar year.

For further questions, residents are asked to contact the department at 806-378-3030. For water maintenance issues, individuals are asked to call 806-378-6824.