Amarillo to see new bus shelters

Your Local Election HQ

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo will see some new bus shelters soon.

The city council approved a contract award to Sames Inc. for the construction and installation of transit bus shelters and amenities.

That contract is for more than $577,000.

The shelters will be at 13 different sites. Above is a map of those sites.

