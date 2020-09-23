Amarillo to see new bus shelters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo will see some new bus shelters soon.
The city council approved a contract award to Sames Inc. for the construction and installation of transit bus shelters and amenities.
That contract is for more than $577,000.
The shelters will be at 13 different sites. Above is a map of those sites.
