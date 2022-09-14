AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Going into Saturday’s National Cleanup Day, the city of Amarillo’s goal is to collect more than 100 tons of trash throughout the city through Sunday.

According to a news release from the city, officials with the city’s Public Works Department will participate in National Cleanup Day on Saturday by providing roll-off containers in multiple locations throughout the city through Sunday.

The locations of the roll-off containers throughout the city of Amarillo through Sunday are the following:

Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 SE Fourth Ave.;

East Branch Library, 2232 E. 27th Ave.;

North Branch Library, 1500 NE 24th Ave.;

Northwest Branch Library, 6100 W Ninth Ave.;

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.;

Eastridge Elementary School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.;

Bones Hooks Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.;

San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana St.

“We want everyone participating in National Cleanup Day to have a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items in neighborhoods across the city,” Donny Hooper, the city of Amarillo’s director of public works, said in the release. “Community support in the past has been fantastic. Hopefully, we can reach our goal of picking up more than 100 tons of trash and once again help improve the entire community.”

This goal comes after Amarillo residents collected more than 72 tons of trash during 2021’s National Cleanup Day and more than 191 tons during a cleanup campaign during Earth Day in April, according to the release.