AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is scheduled to meet for its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber on the third floor of Amarillo City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan Street.

During the meeting, the city council will hear from members of the public during the public comment portion of the meeting, according to the released agenda. The public will then hear updates regarding the city’s Earth Day festivities, along with a discussion surrounding the most recent point-in-time count.

After hearing those updates, the council is expected to vote on various items featured in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Some of those items include: