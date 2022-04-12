AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council is scheduled to meet for its next regular meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the council chamber on the third floor of Amarillo City Hall, located at 601 S. Buchanan Street.
During the meeting, the city council will hear from members of the public during the public comment portion of the meeting, according to the released agenda. The public will then hear updates regarding the city’s Earth Day festivities, along with a discussion surrounding the most recent point-in-time count.
After hearing those updates, the council is expected to vote on various items featured in the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. Some of those items include:
- CONSIDERATION OF ORDINANCE NO. 7968: This item is a second and final reading to consider an ordinance amending the Adopted Comprehensive Plan of the City of Amarillo, Texas by adding the Eastridge Neighborhood Plan as a component;
- CONSIDER PURCHASE – EQUIPMENT FOR NEW SIGNALIZED INTERSECTION AT SONCY AND HERITAGE HILLS: This is a purchase, totaling $112,635, for traffic signal equipment for the new installation of a traffic signal at Soncy and Heritage Hills. This Purchase will be funded with Proposition 1 voter-approved bond proceeds;
- CONSIDER PURCHASE – TELEROB EVO PLUS ROBOT FOR THE AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT BOMB TEAM: This is a purchase, totaling $452,128.20, is for the Telerob Evo Plus Robot with attachments for use by the Amarillo Police Department’s Bomb Team;
- CONSIDER AWARD – DEMOLITION SERVICES CONTRACT FOR NEW CITY HALL PROJECT: This item considers the award of a contract for the demolition of the three warehouses at the old Amarillo Hardware Building int eh proposed New City Hall location;
- CONSIDER APPROVAL – INTERLOCAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF AMARILLO AND AMARILLO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT: This item considers an agreement between the two entities for the district’s financial participation in the Tri-State Fairgrounds Master Plan;
- PUBLIC HEARING AND CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 04-12-22-6: This item is a public hearing and consideration of a resolution approving the 2022 ERA2 Housing Stability Services (HSS) Program award to provide housing stability services to those who have recently or are currently experiencing homelessness. This award will allow Community Development to expand the capacity of the Coming Home program which actively provides supportive services to 130 housed families along with many clients currently experiencing homelessness.
- CONSIDERATION OF RESOLUTION NO. 04-12-22-8: This item considers a resolution of the Amarillo City Council amending the water conservation program for the City of Amarillo originally adopted in 2002 and last amended in 2017.