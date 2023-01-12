AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday.
According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted:
- Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday;
- City Hall, along with all city of Amarillo public library locations, will be closed Monday;
- Amarillo Solid Waste services will be impacted:
- For residential and polycart routes, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday.
- For commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.
- The city’s landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday;
- Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.
For more information, visit the city of Amarillo’s website.