AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday being scheduled for Monday, the city of Amarillo services will be impacted on Monday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the city’s offices will be closed on Monday. The following city services are also scheduled to be adjusted:

Amarillo City Transit will operate a Saturday schedule on Monday;

City Hall, along with all city of Amarillo public library locations, will be closed Monday;

Amarillo Solid Waste services will be impacted: For residential and polycart routes, Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday. For commercial routes, all Monday routes will be serviced Tuesday.

The city’s landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday;

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will have normal hours of operation.

For more information, visit the city of Amarillo’s website.